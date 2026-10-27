Jamaica, UK to sign hurricane reconstruction deal next week

Jamaica expects to sign an agreement with the United Kingdom next week for British reconstruction specialists to help rebuild the island following the destruction from Category 5 Hurricane Melissa a year ago.

Speaking at a special press briefing at Jamaica House on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said the two governments would share the cost of deploying technical experts equally.

The specialists will come from the three firms that made up the UK Delivery Team, which supported Peru’s reconstruction programme following the 2017 El Niño floods.

Holness said the agreement will be signed at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

- Karen Madden

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