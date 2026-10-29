St Mary police probe murder of businesswoman

The St Mary police are investigating the murder of 43-year-old businesswoman Sophia Morgan, of Dover District, Annotto Bay.

Police sources believe the incident occurred between 8:30 pm on Tuesday and 3:35 pm on Wednesday at her residence.

According to a police report, Morgan closed her business at about 8:30 pm on Tuesday and went home. However, family members became concerned on Wednesday after they were unable to contact her by cellphone.

They also noticed that her business establishment had remained closed throughout the day.

St Mary Police Division Commanding Officer Anthony Wallace said Morgan's spouse, who had grown increasingly concerned, went to her home on Wednesday afternoon and found her unresponsive.

“The police were contacted. Upon arrival, the body was observed lying on a bed with what appeared to be injuries to the head. The scene was processed and the body was taken to the Annotto Bay Hospital, where she was pronounced dead,” Wallace said.

The body was later removed to the morgue.

The St Mary police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Port Maria Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-322-2682 or 876-333-9530, the Port Maria police at 876-992-2233, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

The police are assuring that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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