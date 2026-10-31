Caribbean Medical Mission celebrates 30 years of humanitarian service

WASHINGTON, D.C., :

The Caribbean Medical Mission of New Jersey (CMM) will celebrate 30 years of humanitarian service to under-served communities across the Caribbean, the United States and Africa with a black-tie gala on November 7.

The anniversary celebration, under the theme,’Decades of Impact, Shaping the Future’, will be held at The Grand in Totowa, New Jersey. The event will honour the organisation’s founders, whose vision and commitment laid the foundation for three decades of service, while also recognising medical professionals, volunteers, supporters and community partners who have helped advance its mission.

Over the past three decades, CMM has mobilised healthcare professionals and community volunteers to provide medical care, health education, essential supplies and humanitarian assistance to under-served populations. Jamaica has been among the beneficiaries of the organisation’s work, with medical missions delivering healthcare services to hundreds of people across the island who might otherwise have difficulty accessing treatment.

CMM President Dr Donna Hutton-Cassies said the organisation remains committed to improving access to quality healthcare while expanding its impact in communities across the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

She paid tribute to the medical volunteers and supporters whose dedication has sustained the organisation’s work over the years.

In Jamaica, CMM has conducted numerous medical missions, providing services that include medical examinations, surgical procedures, eyeglasses and prescription medication. According to the organisation, the value of services and supplies delivered to under-served communities amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Our organisation provides medical care to those who are unable to afford it,” is the guiding principle behind the mission’s continued efforts to serve communities with limited access to healthcare, Dr Hutton-Cassies said.

The 30th-anniversary gala will also honour two individuals whose work reflects the spirit of humanitarian service and community empowerment.

Dr Patrick Anderson will receive the Humanitarian Award in recognition of his commitment to providing medical care to underserved populations and his participation in international medical missions. A specialist in gynaecologic cancers, he has combined medical expertise with compassionate care, particularly in communities where access to healthcare is limited.

Also being recognised is Clement Hume, popularly known as “Ras Clem”, for his contributions to media and community empowerment. Hume is co-founder of Caribbean Lifestyle TV and founder of Groovin Radio, where he serves as executive producer and host. Through those platforms, he has highlighted individuals and organisations serving their communities while providing information and opportunities that educate and empower audiences worldwide.

Dr Hutton-Cassies said the anniversary milestone provides an opportunity to celebrate the organisation’s legacy while reaffirming its commitment to improving lives, strengthening communities and inspiring future generations to embrace volunteerism.

“As we celebrate 30 years of service, we remain grateful to our visionary founders, whose dedication laid the foundation for this organisation,” she said. “We are committed to building on their vision and maintaining a strong tradition of service and excellence.”

As a fully volunteer-driven humanitarian organisation, CMM relies on the expertise, generosity and commitment of its members and supporters to provide healthcare services, medical supplies, education and community assistance both locally and internationally. The anniversary celebration will recognise not only the organisation’s achievements but also the collective effort that has enabled it to extend its reach to communities most in need.