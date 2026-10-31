Paws for celebration - True Pet Expo showcases Jamaica’s growing love affair with animals

For many of the pet owners who gathered at the Kingston Polo Club in Caymanas recently, the True Pet Expo was about more than pet food, grooming stations and shopping. It was a chance to spend a day celebrating the animals that have become part of their families.

The event brought together dog and cat owners from across the island, reflecting the growing role pets play in Jamaican households and the communities that have formed around them. Throughout the day, owners shared stories, sought expert advice and watched their pets enjoy an experience designed entirely with them in mind.

Several exhibitors and partners offered services ranging from free veterinary checks and grooming to physiotherapy, pet-friendly accommodation and subscription services. Among them were Edgeline Veterinary Services, Cuddlr, Paws for Physio, Renee’s Palace Pet Resort, Dejas Grooming, Negril Huts, We Love Happy Tails, Animal Lodge Pet Shelter and Wuff Box. Medical Disposable Services (MDS) also operated a pet-and-pamper station, offering massages and products for both pets and their owners.

For one dog owner from St Elizabeth, the event has become a regular fixture.

“I like the overall vibe. I am a dog lover, so these events interest me. Furthermore, this is like a social event for my Shih Tzu. From she arrived she’s just been having a good time,” she said.

Her experience reflected a broader theme that ran throughout the day. While pets were clearly the stars of the show, the event also gave owners an opportunity to connect with others who understand the unique bond between humans and their animals.

Cat influencer Gemmar McFarlane attended with her cat, Onyx, and was encouraged by the level of support shown for pets.

“My experience was inspiring. To see that Jamaicans love, value and celebrate their animals in such an endearing and spectacular way was truly heartwarming.”

One of the more popular attractions was a fashion show for dogs, in which proud owners showcased their four-legged companions before an enthusiastic audience. Franz, a Pomeranian-Pekingese mix owned by businesswoman Keisha Myers, captured the crowd’s attention and emerged as the winner by popular vote.

The event also highlighted the growing presence of pets on social media. Among those recognised at the True Pet Industry Awards was influencer Dennecia Hector, whose dog Lizzie, a Shih-Pom, regularly appears in her content.

Hector said her nomination for Pet Influencer of the Year reflected the growing online community built around pet ownership.

“Being nominated for Pet Influencer of the Year is truly an honour. It means a lot to have the content I create and the love I share for pets recognised. As a content creator, I enjoy sharing authentic moments and experiences with my audience, and my dog Lizzie is such a special part of that journey. This nomination encourages me to continue using my platform to celebrate the joy of pet ownership and connect with other pet lovers.”

The award ultimately went to cat and dog owner Carla Moore.

The Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) received the Compassionate Charity/Shelter Award, while Renee’s Pet Palace Resort was named Outstanding Boarding House. Deja’s Grooming Services took the Top Groomer title, and Rapid True Value was recognised as Top Retailer.

Beyond the entertainment, organisers sought to educate pet owners and encourage responsible care. Free veterinary checks, talks by animal-health professionals and training demonstrations drew strong interest from attendees.

Tina Hamilton, senior manager of True Pet Food, said the event was particularly meaningful after last year’s staging was cancelled because of severe weather.

“This is an interesting time in the pet industry. Last year we were not able to execute our usual Pet Expo because of the terrible hurricane season we had. We wanted to remember the situation we all faced last year as well as celebrate the resilience of the pet community,” said Hamilton.

This year’s event was also notable for its efforts to make cat owners feel more included.

“For years the cat owners made it known that dogs were not the only social pets in Jamaica. They wanted a space to bring their cats, and we made it happen this year. Safety was our main concern, and Main Event did a beautiful job in executing the vision for this year’s staging. There was a very comfy cat house for all our feline visitors. It had cat trees, bean bags and cat sitting services for the pet parents who wanted to explore the exhibition.

“The expo itself showcased products and services from across the industry. Dr Bernadette Frankson from Paws for Physio showcased her chiropractic services with a full pool for dogs to swim in. New businesses like Pet Tag Pro, pet bakery Sprynkle Studio and pet-sitting service Cuddlr came on board. Pet Expo veterans including Smartline were also there. It was also draw for many from out of town.”

Education remained a major focus throughout the day.

“We had Dr Jax Heffes doing free vet checkups for all who needed it, Dr Kristin Moses came out to talk about how to actively understand the needs of your dog and the award-winning trainer and breeder Michael Fisher from Fisher K9 did a demonstration for all pet owners who needed a quick course on how to train and guide their animals.

“With all the games and prizes throughout the day, everyone left with something True. The patrons even got into the fun with their dogs fully decked out for the fashion show. What a great way to spend World Animal Day.”