Sean Major-Campbell | Poverty in our neighbourhood

Shelter poverty prevails where an individual or family exists at the mercy of the elements. A national poverty rate is not necessarily indicative of the critical structural integrity of the built environment. Then there is the matter of meeting daily nutritional requirements, a reality that is linked to health and well-being in general.

The levels of vulnerability are exacerbated when one considers poverty, loneliness, joblessness, homelessness, those who are indigent, abandoned children, abandoned children living with various disabilities, abandoned children living with HIV, abandoned children living with mental health conditions, hopeless elderly, and the list goes on. But there are some among us who make a difference in protecting the dignity and human rights of the poorest of the poor.

In Psalm 113:7, God “raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap.” Divine justice is inseparable from lifting the poor and lowly. It is for us to understand, however, that God is not a magician. God works in and through those who would be agents of change and care and compassion. After a recent visit to Lord’s House and Bethlehem Home, I commented to Christ Church volunteers, “Today, we spent time with Jesus.” We encountered Jesus in the faces and voices and smiles and silence of the residents whose human dignity is protected and respected through the blessed work of Missionaries of the Poor.

The Brothers and other staff members of the homes are unsung heroes of humanity. They live the struggle of ministering through cleaning, feeding, comforting, loving, and caring for the poorest of the poor. These caregivers clearly do not aspire to fame, positions, and accolades. Their’s must be an understanding that the demographics of our common, vulnerable humanity are our platform for service and Christian witness. In scriptural tradition, the foreigner, the orphan, and the widow are among the most vulnerable representing those who should receive our sensitive, pastoral and humane responses in their struggle to survive.

Thank God for The Lord’s Place which responds to vulnerable people in the downtown, Kingston area. Some residents require assistance with being fed, bathed, clothed and so on. The dedicated staff do their demanding work with much patience, care and compassion. Brother Amit is director for Lord’s House.

Director, Brother Argit manages Bethlehem Home which cares for at-risk children and those living with disabilities. In this space, one is again reminded of the sanctity of life. Some of those children will never be able to read, write, or function in regular ways that we take for granted. Many have no parental connection. No traditional family. Some will never be able to aspire to a career and a family of their own. But they are no less human beings made in the image of God. They remind us that every life is sacred. Every child is precious. And that each one is dear in the sight of God.

The Missionaries of the Poor website gives valuable information about Lord’s House. It notes for example that The Lord’s Place is one of the residential homes operated by the Missionaries of the Poor in downtown Kingston, Jamaica. It was established in November 1994 in response to the increasing number of people experiencing homelessness, poverty, illness and abandonment.

The home provides a place of refuge for people who are particularly vulnerable and may have limited access to family support or the resources necessary to meet their daily needs. The official M.O.P. website describes The Lord’s Place as a place of shelter, hope and restoration for people who have experienced significant hardship.

Its work has included caring for people who are elderly, homeless, seriously ill or living with HIV/AIDS, as well as other vulnerable individuals requiring residential care. The home seeks to provide more than physical shelter. Its mission also encompasses compassion, companionship, spiritual support and the preservation of human dignity.

Brother Argi is director of Bethlehem Home which according to MOTP information, “ reflects the Missionaries of the Poor’s commitment to protecting vulnerable children and recognising their dignity and worth.” The lived motto of Missionaries of the Poor is indeed witnessed in their daily ministry. It is “Joyful Service with Christ on the Cross.” This expresses their understanding of Christian service as a commitment to recognising and serving Christ in people who suffer, particularly those who are neglected or forgotten by society.

Elizabeth’s Testimony

One of the most memorable moments of the visit was hearing the testimony of a resident named Elizabeth. She explained that she had been at The Lord’s Place for approximately two years. Reflecting on her experience, she said: “I am here about two years. When I just came, I was not so happy. Now I am so happy. I am thankful for the care here. They treat us well.” Elizabeth’s words offered a personal perspective on the difference that a caring environment can make in someone’s life.

I was also engaged by the cheerful Ashanie, who was only too happy to play fist bump while boasting of his strength to me. He is crippled from the waist down. However, his spirit is full of glee. What a difference it makes when we know and understand that our best humanity is dependent on how we live with and treat each other.

The sensory motor garden was also a testimony to the excellent work done for the children. Such spaces can be valuable for children with disabilities because they might provide opportunities for sensory exploration, physical engagement and interaction with their surroundings.

Mahatma Ghandi has described poverty as the worst from of violence. And maybe it is when one considers its man-made genesis with unfair structures in society. People’s human rights are vulnerable to abuse and lack of protection where poverty abounds. There is also the loss of dignity, agency, and mental well-being when people face the onslaught of extreme poverty. May we seek to be agents of compassion to Christ in others.

Fr. Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com