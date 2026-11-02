Councillor sounds alarm on Bushy Park Mews sewage crisis

Residents of Bushy Park Mews in Clarendon have endured nearly two years of sewage spilling onto a public roadway whenever it rains, exposing schoolchildren, pedestrians and other road users to potentially hazardous conditions, as repeated complaints and appeals for intervention have failed to bring a lasting solution.

The persistent problem, which has sparked frustration among residents and local representatives, was raised at a recent Public Health Committee meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation by Councillor Tanyalee Williams, who represents the May Pen North Division in Clarendon Central.

According to Williams, the faulty main sewer line, which serves the Housing Agency of Jamaica Limited (HAJ) section of the development, is also connected to Phase Two of the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) housing development.

She said residents have repeatedly complained and staged protests, but the issue remains unresolved.

“We can’t have one broken sewer line running over with faeces in the road for more than almost two years now,” she said.

She explained that the faulty main line discharges sewage into a stormwater drain, causing waste to surface on the roadway whenever it rains.

“It needs urgent attention,” she stressed.

The councillor noted that conditions are particularly troubling for pedestrians, including students heading to and from school. She also pointed out that taxi operators are also splashing pedestrians.

“It cannot continue like that with one simple little main sewer pipe that is broken,” Williams said.

Councillor Uriah Mitchell also expressed frustration over the lack of progress, stating that allowing the situation to persist amounts to disrespect for residents.

Not a sustainable solution

Williams further raised concerns about the absence of a contractor to address recurring blockages. She explained that she had previously contacted a contractor to clear the line whenever problems arose, but that option is no longer available.

“There is no contractor there right now that I can call. Nobody,” she said.

She argued, however, that repeatedly clearing the line is not a sustainable solution because the underlying fault must be properly fixed.

“The line must be so fixed that you don’t have any regular blockage. So something else is wrong,” she said.

Chairman of the Public Health Committee, Councillor Winston Maragh, acknowledged the concerns. He noted that the corporation had previously written to the HAJ and met with agency representatives several months ago to discuss the problem. With the problem still unresolved, Maragh committed to contacting the HAJ chairman after the meeting to push the matter forward.

Dwayne Berbick, assistant general manager for corporate communications and public affairs at the NHT, told The Gleaner that its role was limited to constructing the housing units between 207 and 2008, while the HAJ retained responsibility for providing the infrastructure and handing the development over to the relevant agencies.

“Accordingly, the provision of the civil infrastructure, including the sewerage network, fell outside the scope of the NHT’s responsibilities under the joint-venture arrangement,” Berbick said.

HAJ Acting Managing Director Rosemarie Brown expressed regret, acknowledging residents’ concerns, and committing to additional efforts to improve conditions.

Brown told The Gleaner that the agency undertakes routine monthly cleaning and maintenance, but is aware that more needs to be done.

However, she noted that residents also share the responsibility for maintaining their surroundings, pointing out that items not intended for disposal in drains and common areas are sometimes discarded there, contributing to blockages.

She also acknowledged the sewer issue and said the team will be moving to address it.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com