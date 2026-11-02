PARTY TRAGEDY

The family of 22-year-old bartender Shaquille Borris Sproul said it is considering taking legal action against the organisers of the SCREAM Halloween Festival following his death while working at the event on Saturday night.

Police sources believe Sproul may have been electrocuted.

Reports are that Sproul was seen falling to the ground during the event, which was being held at Mas Camp in St Andrew. He subsequently became unresponsive.

“It is alleged that electrical wires were exposed on the metallic counter that Mr Sproul was leaning against [before he collapsed],” one police source told The Gleaner.

Sproul was transported to the University Hospital of the West Indies, where he was examined and subsequently pronounced dead.

A close relative told The Gleaner doctors had informed the family that he had been electrocuted.

The relative said burn marks were also observed on Sproul’s body and that his tongue was severely discoloured when family members viewed his body.

‘This is devastating’

Distraught by the tragic loss, the relative said their grief was being exacerbated by what they characterised as the organisers’ nonchalant attitude. The organisers, the relative said, continued the party after the incident and had not made direct contact with the family up to Sunday evening.

“The family is torn. This is devastating,” the relative said.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the party confirmed the death of a “member of the bar staff” in a statement, but cautioned the public against speculation.

“We understand that emotions are heightened and that there is considerable speculation surrounding the incident. However, we respectfully ask that the relevant authorities be afforded the time and space necessary to conduct their investigations and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the organisers said.

The statement noted that a member of the bar staff had been rushed to hospital after collapsing while carrying out his duties.

“Upon being alerted to the incident, paramedics responded immediately and attended to the individual, who was subsequently transported to hospital.

“In spite of these efforts, we are deeply saddened to confirm that he later passed away,” it said, adding that the organisers had since met with Sproul’s relatives, employer, and security personnel as they seek to provide support and address the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The organisers said they are “cooperating fully” with the police investigation and “remain committed to supporting the investigative process to ensure it proceeds as smoothly and efficiently as possible”.

But the relative is taking issue with the organisers’ claim that Sproul simply collapsed.

“Everybody is talking about the electrocution, so when I see the promoters of SCREAM putting out saying he collapsed, it is hard,” the relative said.

The relative also disputed the event promoters’ claim that they had met with the family, saying that a family member had contacted one of the organisers after the statement was issued but had received no response.

Hard-working, jovial

A friend of three years, Stacy-Ann Smalling, described Sproul as a hard-working, jovial young man who loved his job.

“The fact that he could be outside and vibe to music while he’s working, and people love him for it. He always knows how to make the patrons laugh,” she said.

Overwhelmed by the pain and anguish at his tragic passing, she told The Gleaner that her grief is worsened by the circumstances of his death.

“I’ve been trying to call his phone, convincing myself that he’s okay,” Smalling said.

In a similar state of disbelief, his friend of 10 years, Inoyah Williams, who met Sproul while attending Excelsior High School, also questioned the tragedy.

She noted that Sproul worked as a mixologist with a staffing agency for about four years. He had recently completed courses at the Pre-University School at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and was planning on matriculating into the tertiary institution.

“He didn’t deserve this,” she said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com