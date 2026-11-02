Health Ministry urges Jamaicans to report suspected medicine side effects

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging Jamaicans to report any unusual symptoms experienced after taking medication, as the country joins this year’s global #MedSafetyWeek campaign being observed from November 2–8.

The campaign – undertaken under the theme, ‘Don’t Ignore Suspected Side Effects, Report Them’ – highlights the important role that patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals play in improving medicine safety by recognising and reporting suspected adverse drug reactions.

While medicines are essential for treating illnesses, managing chronic conditions and improving quality of life, they can sometimes also cause unwanted or unexpected effects.

Side effects may appear shortly after a person starts taking a medicine, following a change in dosage, or even after prolonged use. They may include symptoms such as skin rashes, stomach discomfort and changes in sleep or other unusual changes in how a person feels.

Other reactions may be more difficult to recognise and may only be identified through medical assessment or tests.

The ministry is encouraging Jamaicans to pay attention to any unusual symptoms that occur after taking a medicine and to report suspected side effects to a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.

Members of the public are also reminded that they do not need to be certain that a medicine caused the symptom before raising the concern, as reporting suspected reactions helps health authorities monitor the safety of medicines and protect public health.

The ministry also cautions against stopping or changing prescribed treatment without seeking advice from a healthcare professional. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms or a medical emergency should seek urgent medical attention.

The 2026 #MedSafetyWeek campaign is led by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre, the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for International Drug Monitoring, with support from the World Health Organization and other entities committed to medicine safety.

This year’s efforts bring together organisations across more than 120 countries to promote the importance of recognising and reporting suspected side effects.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging Jamaicans to support the campaign by sharing reliable medicine safety information with their families, communities and wider networks.

Healthcare professionals are also encouraged to discuss suspected side effects with patients and guide them on the appropriate reporting process.

The ministry reiterates that medicine safety is a shared responsibility. By speaking up about suspected side effects and seeking appropriate guidance, Jamaicans can contribute to a stronger culture of medicine safety and help protect others from potential harm.

Click the link below to report adverse suspected medicinal side effectives:

https://vigiflow-eforms.who-umc.org/jm/adr.

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