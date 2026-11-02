Holness establishes dedicated Ministry of Mining and Geology, assigns Floyd Green to oversee

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness has established a dedicated Ministry of Mining and Geology, with its own Permanent Secretary, and assigned Minister Floyd Green to oversee the new portfolio.

The move is intended to give greater attention to the management of Jamaica's mineral resources and the use of geological information to guide decisions on land use, infrastructure development and public safety.

Green will also continue policy oversight of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The new Ministry of Mining and Geology will remain at 6 Hope Gardens in St Andrew, the former location of the combined Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister outlined four priority areas for the new ministry, including reforming the minerals sector, strengthening geological research and regulation, improving environmental protection and divesting the Government's interest in Jamalco.

Holness said the Government must secure greater value for Jamaicans from the country's mineral resources, noting that the bauxite and alumina industries, while important for generations, are facing challenges from declining grades in accessible reserves, high energy costs and ageing infrastructure.

He has instructed Green to accelerate implementation of the National Minerals Policy 2017–2030 and develop proposals to improve the financial returns Jamaica receives from mining and quarrying.

The minister is also expected to advance a limestone value-addition programme to identify deposits that could support higher-value products, including food-grade calcium carbonate.

The prime minister has further called for a critical minerals strategy to examine the commercial potential of recovering valuable minerals from bauxite and its residues.

Another priority is the proposed transformation of the Jamaica Bauxite Institute into a Jamaica Minerals Institute, with a wider mandate to support the minerals sector.

The plan is to be submitted to Cabinet and should clarify the respective responsibilities, resources and regulatory functions of the new institute and the Mines and Geology Division.

Holness has also called for a national mineral resource assessment to establish the extent of Jamaica's mineral wealth, beginning with limestone and aggregates while examining prospects for gold, copper and rare earth elements.

The strengthened geological survey is expected to help identify areas vulnerable to hazards such as unstable slopes and ground collapse, particularly as the country undertakes reconstruction following Hurricane Melissa.

The ministry will also be responsible for strengthening environmental protection and community safety around mines and quarries.

This includes improving the regulation of mining operations, ensuring the rehabilitation of mined-out lands and establishing digital systems to track licences, environmental obligations and restoration work.

The fourth priority is the divestment of the Government's interest in Clarendon Alumina Production Limited and its participation in Jamalco.

Holness said the objective is to end or significantly reduce taxpayers' exposure to operating losses, capital requirements and other potential liabilities associated with the operations.

Green is to work with the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General's Chambers to develop a divestment strategy for submission to Cabinet, supported by independent valuation and legal due diligence.

Holness has given the ministry 30 days to submit an implementation plan identifying responsibility for each priority, timelines for decisions and reconstruction projects requiring geological advice.

Green is also expected to report to the prime minister after 90 days and quarterly thereafter, with an annual report on the sector's performance and investment.

Holness said performance will be measured by investment secured, land restored, reduced fiscal exposure and improvements in public decisions informed by geological advice.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.