Cornwall College principal fears catastrophe with more rainy days ahead

WESTERN BUREAU:

Heavy rains on Tuesday flooded a classroom at Cornwall College in Montego Bay, St James, forcing administrators to relocate students as the 130-year-old boys’ school continues to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Principal Michael Ellis confirmed that one classroom in the Upper School had suffered significant roof leaks, while other rooms remain at risk, with damaged roof sections still covered by temporary tarpaulins.

The incident comes as Jamaica braces for several days of unstable weather associated with a trough.

“Technically, it was just one classroom that was flooded out,” Ellis told The Gleaner, explaining that lessons continued after the affected class was relocated to the auditorium.

No students were sent home, he added.

Ellis warned, however, that the temporary coverings, which have allowed the school to remain operational since it was battered by the Category 5 hurricane in October 2025, may not withstand heavier rainfall.

“If those were to get loose or damaged, then we would have a major catastrophe at our hands,” he cautioned.

The principal disclosed that the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is expected to provide temporary containerised classrooms within the next two weeks, although the number of classes they will accommodate has not yet been determined.

“We should be able to get by until we do major repairs to the place,” he said, “provided the rainfall does not become too intense.”

In a statement issued following the circulation of videos on social media showing water entering the classroom, Cornwall College said temporary adjustments were being made to the damaged roof, including repositioning or replacing the tarpaulin where necessary.

The institution disclosed that more than six classrooms damaged during Hurricane Melissa have already been fully restored and returned to use, while work continues on several additional classrooms and buildings.

The school reaffirmed its commitment to restoring the institution to its pre-Hurricane Melissa condition as quickly and safely as possible, while prioritising the welfare of students and staff.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com