NWC investigates road damage along Seaview Avenue

The National Water Commission (NWC) dispatched a technical team to investigate roadway damage along Seaview Avenue, off Old Hope Road in St Andrew, following an incident involving a motor truck on Tuesday.

The commission said recent heavy rainfall may have contributed to the deterioration of the roadway near a section of broken pipeline.

In a release on Tuesday, NWC said the team will assess the cause and extent of the damage and determine the corrective measures needed.

The NWC has apologised for the inconvenience and urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling through the affected area or use alternative routes where possible.

The commission said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.