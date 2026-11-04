Opposition erupts as Green moves to shut down Cuba vote censure debate

In a move that appeared to catch the parliamentary Opposition off guard, Leader of Government Business Floyd Green last evening called for a critical debate on an Opposition motion to censure the Government to be halted after just two contributions.

After dismissing the Opposition’s motion as “absurd”, Green asked that the debate be closed, invoking Standing Order 38, which provides for the closure of debate.

House Speaker Juliet Holness put the question to the House and later said that Green’s request was supported by the “ayes”.

Opposition members rose in unison, loudly protesting the move to close the debate and arguing that several of their colleagues still wanted to contribute.

A standoff ensued in Gordon House, with Opposition members refusing to take their seats even as the Speaker rose in an attempt to restore order in the chamber.

Opposition legislator Anthony Hylton’s motion called for the Government to be censured for misleading the House last Tuesday when the junior minister for foreign affairs, Alando Terrelonge, failed to disclose to Parliament the change in Jamaica’s long-standing policy in relation to its vote at the United Nations (UN) regarding the lifting of the United States embargo against Cuba.

He noted that neither the state minister nor any other member of the Government informed the House that the administration was considering a change in Jamaica’s vote at the UN.

ABSTENTION FROM VOTE

He noted that a day after the resolution was approved in the Parliament, Jamaica abstained for the first time on the United Nations resolution to lift the United States embargo against Cuba.

He also called for the Government to make a full statement to the House within seven days of the passing of the resolution, setting out “when, and by whom, the decision to abstain was taken; when instructions were sent to the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations, and when the explanation of vote was prepared and approved”.

Hylton also wants the Government to state whether any approach was made to the Government of Cuba, or any amendment proposed, before the UN vote.

Further, he called on the Government to apologise to the House affirm that “where this House is considering a motion on a matter of foreign policy, the Government has a duty to disclose to the House any change in that policy which it is then contemplating”.

But Green rejected the Opposition’s claim about the Government’s failure to disclose a shift in Jamaica’s foreign policy.

“This motion is fundamentally misconceived. It is built on a flawed interpretation of what transpired in the House on October 27 and an equally flawed understanding of the respective responsibilities of Parliament and the executive in the conduct of a nation’s foreign affairs,” Green said.

He said the Opposition was seeking to manufacture a parliamentary offence when none exists.

Green said the motion moved by the Government on October 27 was read verbatim in the House.

He noted that both sides debated and approved the motion and there was no dissent from the Opposition.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com