UTech to confer honorary degrees on Oliver Samuels, Richard Pandohie and Vivian Crawford

The University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech, Jamaica) will confer honorary degrees on distinguished nation-builders at its 2026 graduation ceremonies, recognising the contributions of cultural icon and comedian Oliver Samuels; business leader Richard Pandohie, chief executive officer and managing director of Seprod Jamaica Limited; and educator, financier and heritage historian Vivian Crawford.

UTech, Jamaica will host three graduation ceremonies at its Alfred Sangster Auditorium, Papine campus, over two days, presenting degrees and other academic distinctions to more than 1,800 graduates. Two ceremonies will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a third scheduled for Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 10 a.m.

At the 10 a.m. ceremony on November 14, Oliver Samuels will receive the Honorary Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his significant contribution to Jamaican culture, theatre and comedy through a distinguished career spanning more than 55 years in theatrical performance, television and film.

Later that day, at 4 p.m., Richard Pandohie will be conferred with the Honorary Doctor of Technology (Honoris Causa) in recognition of more than three decades of leadership and contributions to engineering, business and Jamaica’s economic development.

On November 15, Vivian Crawford will receive the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his distinguished career spanning education, finance, culture and public service, as well as his significant role in advancing the preservation and international recognition of Jamaica’s cultural heritage.

The university will also confer the prestigious Chancellor’s Medal on retired University Public Orator Hilory Pamela Kelly, an accomplished educator, language specialist and curriculum developer. The award, which is of equal status to an honorary doctorate, is bestowed by the chancellor to recognise the contributions of individuals or institutions of national or international significance.

Among the graduating cohorts, students from the College of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies, and the Faculty of the Built Environment will receive their awards at the 10 a.m. ceremony on November 14. Graduates from the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, the Faculty of Science and Sport, and the Joint Colleges of Medicine, Oral Health and Veterinary Sciences will be presented at the 4 p.m. ceremony. On November 15, graduates from the College of Business and Management, the Faculty of Law, and UTechOpen School of Lifelong Learning and Professional Development will receive their qualifications.

Commenting on the accolades to be bestowed on the honourees, UTech President Dr Kevin Brown said their achievements reflected a commitment to national development.

“These distinguished Jamaicans have made lasting contributions to our nation through their leadership, professional excellence, service and dedication to advancing Jamaica’s development. Their achievements span industry, cultural heritage, the creative arts and education, reflecting the diverse talents and commitment that drive national progress,” he said.

He added that the honourees’ accomplishments would serve as an inspiration to graduates as they seek to use their knowledge, skills and talents to contribute to their communities, national development and the wider world.