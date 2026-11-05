Improved water levels not enough to lift drought restrictions – NWC

Despite recent rains and improvements at the Hermitage Dam and Mona Reservoir, the National Water Commission (NWC) has indicated that it is not yet in a position to lift water restrictions.

As of yesterday, Hermitage Dam was at 58.4 per cent of capacity, while Mona Reservoir stood at 44.8 per cent.

Corporate Communications Director at the NWC, Delano Williams, says that amid the improved inflows, the NWC has to take weather forecast projections into consideration.

Jamaica has been experiencing drought conditions, which are expected to last for some time.

Williams says water levels remain below the typical increases recorded during the wet season.

As such, he says the commission feels that it is prudent to keep water restrictions in place.

“What that means in reality is that we are still far below the normal levels compared with either 2024 or 2025. In these previous years, we would have already been at full capacity, and that would have given us an opportunity to relax the regulations, perhaps even before October. This year, in 2026, the difference is a stark one, and so based on the lower levels, we are still forced to maintain the water supply regulations that are in place.”

Williams says the NWC is monitoring inflows at the facilities and weather projections before a decision can be made on relaxing the restrictions.

“So, for the persons who are asking what would be the ideal percentage, we couldn't give you one at this point until we know what the forecast is. In previous years, 65 would have been a reasonable percentage, but the forecast would also have been encouraging, indicating that we were getting enough inflows. For this year, 65 may not be that magic number because the forecast suggests a drier spell. So, it is going to be a combination of the level that we get to and also what the forecast for the remaining period between now and February or March looks like.”

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