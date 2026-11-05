‘Pim Pim’ charged after two people shot in Hannah Town

The police have charged a man in connection with the shooting of two people who were sitting in a car in Hannah Town, Kingston.

Romaine Abrahams, 31, otherwise called ‘Pim Pim’, a maintenance worker of a Kingston address, has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The police say the incident happened along Upper West Street in Hannah Town on Thursday, October 22.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that, about 3:10 p.m., Abrahams allegedly armed himself with a handgun and approached a motor vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.

He reportedly opened fire on the occupants, hitting both, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The injured individuals were subsequently assisted to the hospital, where the man was admitted in serious condition, while the woman was treated and released.

A report was subsequently made to the police, and Abrahams turned himself in on Sunday, November 1.

The police say he was positively identified during an identification parade and was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney on Wednesday, November 4.

A court date is being finalised.

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