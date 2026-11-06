Murder accused who escaped police custody recaptured in Trelawny

Marlo Headley, the murder accused who escaped custody in September while being treated at a medical facility in the Corporate Area, has been recaptured.

The police say the 25-year-old was arrested in Trelawny on Thursday during a targeted operation in Burwood Beach.

Headley, who is charged with murder, escaped from police custody on Saturday, September 5.

The police report that between 4:20 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, a team of police officers conducting targeted operations in the area observed a man matching Headley's description.

The man was accosted and taken into custody.

According to the police, Headley reportedly presented false identification when questioned. However, his identity was subsequently confirmed through systematic checks.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has thanked the public for their ongoing support while continuing to appeal to individuals to report wanted persons to Crime Stop at 311, the police emergency number 119, or the nearest police station.

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