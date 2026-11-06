Parents urged to denounce bullying in schools

WESTERN BUREAU:

Education expert Dr Kasan Troupe is urging Jamaican parents to take a stronger stand against bullying in schools, stressing that schools must be safe spaces where children can learn, develop meaningful relationships, build confidence, and grow into well-rounded individuals.

Troupe, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, made the call during a National Parenting Conversation on Bullying at the Holy Trinity High School in Kingston on Thursday. The event also marked the official launch of the November observance of Parents Month under the theme ‘Parents Tek a Stand: Raise Kindness, Stop Bullying’.

“A child who feels unsafe at school may find it very difficult to cope in the classroom, to participate in learning, or to build meaningful relationships with their peers. For some children, the fear of ridicule, intimidation, or exclusion becomes part of their daily experience, affecting how they view themselves and their places in society,” Troupe said at the hybrid event organised by the National Parenting Commission.

“The Ministry of Education is calling on all parents to take a stand against bullying because we cannot run an undisciplined learning environment and expect success. If your child is being bullied, you need to learn how to detect that,” she added.

According to Jamaica’s 2026 Global School-based Student Health Survey, which was compiled by the National Council on Drug Abuse, 27 per cent of students surveyed said they had experienced bullying.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) also recorded 165 reports of bullying incidents from across all of Jamaica’s 14 parishes in 2025.

MODELLING BEHAVIOUR

Troupe noted that children’s behaviour often mirrors that of their parents, including how they handle conflicts or differences of opinion with school authorities.

“Far too often, we see parents turning up in aggression and anger and threatening our leaders and teachers. Parents take a stand. Raise kindness and stop bullying,” she said. “It is very important that we do every single thing to create a safe learning environment, which includes how our parents and our children turn up at school.”

Meanwhile, Lesia Bhagwandat Vassell, deputy registrar for the National Children’s Registry at the CPFSA, called on parents to stop excusing harmful behaviours as normal childhood experiences.

“Bullying must never be dismissed as harmless teasing or simply a normal part of growing up because for a child who is experiencing repeated intimidation, humiliation, or exclusion, the psychological effects can be significant. Children who are bullied may experience anxiety, depression, loneliness, and self-esteem issues,” noted Bhagwandat Vassell.

“If you discover that your child is bullying others, resist the temptation to dismiss or defend the behaviour. Help them to understand the impact of their actions, establish appropriate consequences, and teach them healthier ways to manage disagreements and how to relate to others,” she added.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com