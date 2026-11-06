UCJ appoints Professor Colin Gyles as executive director

The University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) has announced the appointment of Professor Colin Gyles as its new Executive Director, effective November 2.

Professor Gyles brings extensive experience in higher education, academic leadership, institutional development, and both strategic and operational management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Chemistry from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, and was promoted to the rank of Full Professor of Applied Sciences in 2013.

Professor Gyles’ distinguished career includes service as Deputy President and Acting President of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), as well as Founding Dean of the Faculty of Science and Sport. In April 2024, he was appointed President of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC).

His contributions to education and national development have been recognised with the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education in 2017 and the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) in 2022.

UCJ Chair, Andria Whyte Walters, said Professor Gyles’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for the higher education sector and the Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen quality assurance and institutional development.

“Professor Gyles brings a sound understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing higher education. His expertise and vision will be valuable as the Council [looks] to maintain public confidence in the quality of higher education in Jamaica. We also look forward to his leadership in advancing the Council’s mandate and helping to position Jamaica as an attractive destination for international students,” Mrs. Whyte Walters stated.

For his part, Professor Gyles expressed his commitment to building on the Council’s achievements while deepening engagement with stakeholders across the higher education sector.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility and look forward to working with the Council’s staff and stakeholders,” he said.

The University Council of Jamaica is the nation’s external quality assurance agency for higher education.

Established in 1987, the Council facilitates and oversees the development and maintenance of a robust quality assurance system through standards development, accreditation, institutional recognition, monitoring, credential assessment, and capacity-building initiatives.

- JIS News

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