Education Ministry to observe Anti-Gang Week from November 8–14

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, through its School Safety and Security Branch, will observe Anti-Gang Week 2026 from November 8– 14, under the theme ‘Step Outta Gang, Step Inna Greatness’ .

This will be done in partnership with the Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

National Coordinator for Safety and Security in Schools, at the ministry, Richard Troupe, said that Anti-Gang in Schools Week is important, because it provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers and consequences of gang involvement among children.

“It reinforces our collective responsibility to protect our schools, steer young people away from violence and create safe environments where they can learn, grow and fulfil their potential,” he explained.

Troupe pointed out that this year’s theme is a powerful call for young people to reject gang culture, negative influences and violence, and instead embrace their talents, ambitions and opportunities.

“It reminds our students that their identity and future should not be defined by gangs but by their choices, achievements and potential for greatness,” he told JIS News in an interview.

Activities for the Week begin on Sunday, November 8, with church services at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, Slipe Road, Kingston 5; and the Pembroke Hall Methodist Church, commencing at 9:00 am.

Throughout the week, schools across the island will participate in a range of interventions designed to strengthen anti-gang messaging and foster safer learning environments. These will include the delivery of anti-gang lessons by Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers and school-based restorative practice sessions in targeted institutions being conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

On Tuesday, November 10, deans of discipline and guidance counsellors will participate in a virtual Anti-Gang Workshop from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The day’s activities will also include the ‘Liv Gud’ School Tour at August Town Primary School.

A major highlight of the observance will be an Anti-Gang Town Hall Meeting at Spot Valley High School on Wednesday, November 11, commencing at 3:00 pm. The forum will provide an opportunity for meaningful dialogue on the impact of gangs on schools and communities and the role of stakeholders in preventing youth involvement in criminal activities.

On Thursday, November 12, school resource officers will facilitate anti-gang motivational talks in 100 public schools between 7:30 am and 12:00 p.m. Public awareness efforts will continue later that evening with a discussion on ‘JCF Now’ on Radio Jamaica from 8:15 pm to 9:00 pm.

The observance will continue on Friday, November 13, with a special devotion for all public schools. The winners of the Anti-Gang Poster Competition will also be announced during the day.

Anti-Gang Week 2026 will conclude on November 14, with a church service at the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church, commencing at 11:00 am.

Troupe is anticipating that when the week’s activities conclude, there will be increased awareness of the dangers of gang involvement, greater student participation in positive activities, strengthened partnerships among schools, parents, communities and law enforcement, and renewed commitment to early intervention, prevention and positive youth development.

“Ultimately, we want students to make safer choices and become ambassadors for peace,” he said.

“The fight against gangs in our schools cannot be left to the Ministry of Education or the police alone. It requires all of us – parents, teachers, community leaders, faith-based organisations, businesses and the wider society – to work together. Let us guide our children, provide positive opportunities, challenge violence and create pathways to success. Let us give our young people every reason to ‘step outta gang and step inna their greatness’.”

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