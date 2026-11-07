Medical issue forces cancellation of McGrath-Manning's daCosta Cup match

A medical issue has forced Manning’s School to pull out of their Round of 16 daCosta Cup match against McGrath High School which was scheduled for today, the Inter-Secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) has confirmed.

ISSA is the governing body for high school sports in Jamaica.

McGrath are joint leaders of zone 4 alongside Munro High and only needed a draw against Manning’s to advance to the quarter-final stage of the daCosta Cup competition.

However, Ewan Scott, ISSA’s competition officer, disclosed on Saturday that Manning’s School has forfeited the game.

“This is due to medical issues related to players and members of staff,” he explained.

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