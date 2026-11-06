Paulwell accepts invitation to meet with House Speaker amid deepening parliamentary tensions

Leader of Opposition Business Phillip Paulwell has accepted an invitation to meet with House Speaker Juliet Holness and the Leader of Government Business Floyd Green on Monday, November 9, amid growing tensions over the conduct and functioning of the House of Representatives.

However, Paulwell has expressed concern about what he describes as the Speaker's partisan approach to managing the House, warning that the tone of her correspondence could undermine efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute.

In a letter dated Friday, November 6, addressed to the Speaker, Paulwell said he welcomed the invitation, noting that he had been urging such a meeting for some time.

The meeting, scheduled for 10:00 am, follows Tuesday's chaotic sitting of the House, during which a debate on an Opposition censure motion against the Government over its position on Cuba was brought to an abrupt halt.

The Opposition had objected after Government House Leader Floyd Green moved to close the debate shortly after it began, despite Opposition Member of Parliament Julian Robinson having been given the floor to speak.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding called for a division on the closure motion, but the sitting descended into disorder, with no vote taking place. Speaker Holness subsequently adjourned the sitting, leaving the censure motion unfinished.

The developments were followed by a heated exchange involving Opposition MP Mikael Phillips and Government MP Desmond McKenzie after the sitting.

In his letter, Paulwell described the Speaker's handling of Tuesday's proceedings as a glaring example of what he considers an increasingly partisan approach to her role.

He accused Holness of using the powers of her office to advance the Government's interests when important issues arise, rather than acting as an impartial arbiter to ensure fairness and balance.

Paulwell specifically took issue with her handling of the motion to close the censure debate, arguing that it denied the Opposition an opportunity to properly debate and conclude its motion.

He said the Speaker had failed to comply with the wording, spirit and intent of Standing Order 38(2).

Paulwell also said the Opposition believes the deep-rooted distrust in the House can only be addressed if the Speaker recognises the essential role of the Opposition in preserving democracy, holding the Government accountable and ensuring transparency.

He expressed hope that Monday's meeting would facilitate frank and constructive dialogue among equals, rather than become an occasion for admonishment.

However, he made it clear that he would not be in a position to commit Opposition members to any proposals emerging from the discussions without first consulting them.

Paulwell further suggested that, given the seriousness of the situation, it might become necessary to involve Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, an independent mediator or a wider group of stakeholders to secure a lasting resolution.

He said he remained committed to restoring the dignity and proper functioning of the House.

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