Roushanda Levy selected as first Jamaican to participate in the Miss Model of the World International Pageant

Fashion model Roushanda Levy is set to make history as the first Jamaican to participate in the Miss Model of the World International Pageant.

The 34th staging of the prestigious pageant is scheduled to take place in China on December 6.

Dr Reem June Daley, President of Miss Jamaica UK and franchise holder of the Miss Model of the World Jamaica, says Levy's historic accomplishment represents an important step towards establishing Jamaica’s presence in the international competition.

Daley said it will also create opportunities for other Jamaicans.

“As Roushanda prepares for this exciting journey, we invite Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora to rally behind her and show their support,” she said.

Levy and other members of the Jamaican delegation are slated to travel China on November 29 ahead of the grand coronation.

She described her selection as an opportunity to carry the Jamaican flag onto an international stage, share the richness of Jamaica’s culture and show off the talent that continues to emerge from communities nationwide.

Levy, who is from White Sands district, in St James, was also a contestant in the 2026 Miss Universe Jamaica.

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