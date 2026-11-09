Heart Foundation highlights risks of excessive sugar consumption

As World Sugar Awareness Week and World Diabetes Day are being observed the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is highlighting risks of excessive sugar consumption ahead of these key health observances in November.

HFJ will focus on raising awareness of the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, the importance of healthier food choices, and the need for early action on diabetes.

World Sugar Awareness Week was observed from November 2-8, under the theme, "Who's really influencing the food in your basket?" The campaign encourages consumers to examine the factors shaping their food choices and underscores the importance of making healthier foods more accessible.

World Diabetes Day will be observed on November 14, under the theme, "Early action on diabetes", which highlights the importance of early diagnosis, risk reduction and access to timely care.

Excessive consumption of sugar, particularly through sugary beverages and highly processed foods, is associated with an increased risk of obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes, in turn, can increase the likelihood of cardiovascular complications, including heart disease and stroke. Understanding nutrition labels, making informed dietary choices, maintaining an active lifestyle and knowing one's health numbers are important steps in reducing these risks.

In a communique, the HFJ said that it remains committed to promoting heart health through public education, health screening and nutritional counselling. Through its Global Health Advocacy Project (GHAP) team, the Foundation continues to encourage Jamaicans to adopt a proactive approach to health by understanding the relationship between nutrition, blood sugar management, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH ACTIVITIES

As part of the observances, the HFJ will undertake a series of public education and outreach initiatives:

Outside Broadcast: Thursday, November 12, at 9 a.m. at the Heart Foundation of Jamaica. The event will engage members of the public in discussions on sugar consumption, diabetes prevention and the importance of early detection.

Free Health Screenings: Twenty-five complimentary blood sugar and blood pressure tests will be offered to encourage members of the public to monitor their health and prioritise regular screening.

Educational Article: Publication of an article highlighting the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption, diabetes risk factors and practical steps towards healthier lifestyles.

Social Media Content: A series of educational posts, graphics and messages designed to raise awareness about excessive sugar consumption, diabetes prevention, healthy food choices and the importance of early screening.

IMPORTANCE OF EARLY ACTION

The observance of World Diabetes Day reinforces the importance of early action. Type 2 diabetes can develop without obvious symptoms, making regular health checks and appropriate screening particularly important. Individuals who have concerns about their risk or who experience possible symptoms are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

The HFJ is encouraging members of the public to:

Make informed food choices: Read nutrition labels and be mindful of the sugar content in packaged foods and beverages.

Reduce sugary drinks: Choose water more often and limit beverages with high levels of added sugar.

Stay physically active: Incorporate regular physical activity into daily routines.

Know your numbers: Take advantage of blood sugar and blood pressure screening services.

Act early: Seek medical advice if concerned about diabetes risk or possible symptoms and follow recommended guidance for prevention and management.

Share the message: Encourage family members, friends and colleagues to make healthier choices and prioritise their health.

The Foundation is also encouraging a collective commitment to healthier eating, early action on diabetes and the continued promotion of heart health across Jamaica.