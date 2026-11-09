Merl Grove teachers stage protest, call for principal's resignation

Teachers at Merl Grove High School on Monday morning staged a silent protest calling for the resignation of principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton, citing issues with her leadership style.

Approximately 40 teachers took part in the demonstration, which began around 10:30 a.m.

The disgruntled educators gathered outside the school with placards.

"Staff morale is low. Students are being weaponised against teachers. We don't have any trust in her, she is not transparent, there is no accountability on her part," alleged a teacher who requested anonymity.

She was fired from the school in March 2022 over governance issues with the board and a financial audit that pointed to improper accounting and records management of school funds.

She appealed the board's decision to the Teachers’ Appeals Tribunal.

The tribunal sided with the board.

Fullerton then took the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking a judicial review of the decisions of both the board and tribunal and for their rulings to be overturned, citing, among other things, procedural breaches, prejudice, bias and a violation of her right to a fair hearing.

The court heard the matter and quashed their decisions, ruling in Fullerton’s favour.

Fullerton resumed her duties at the St Andrew-based, all-girl institution in April following a Supreme Court reinstatement order issued in March.

Today, the protesting teachers allege that Fullerton's "combative" leadership style and attitude towards staff have worsened since her return this year.

“We gave her ample time to adjust herself [since her return],” the teacher said.

"The lack of respect, the scant regard for teachers. She talks down on us anywhere, anyhow," the teacher continued.

The Gleaner was told that Fullerton was not on campus during the protest.

- Sashana Small

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