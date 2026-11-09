Chuck targets early January 2027 rollout of Mediation Act

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Delroy Chuck, says the Mediation Act is expected to become operationalised during the first week of 2027.

He made the announcement during the first Mediation Stakeholder Engagement Session held on Friday at the AC Hotel Kingston.

Passed in the Senate on October 23, the Mediation Act, 2026, provides for the establishment of a comprehensive framework to govern the conduct of mediation in Jamaica, as well as the registration, licensing and regulation of mediators.

It is a practical tool in helping citizens manage conflicts, resolve disputes and foster peace in their homes, communities and workplaces.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time to start the process of promoting mediation, and I didn’t want to start until the Act itself was passed…. It’s not yet in operation but I’m hoping to operationalise it in the first week of January,” Chuck said.

“Once the operationalisation starts, then we’re going to go full flow into getting mediation at every corner of Jamaica.”

The minister told the mediators in attendance that the necessary arrangements will be put in place to facilitate mediation such as the mediation board, mediation service providers, and other arrangements for community mediation services. He said that additional sensitisation sessions will also be held.

Chuck noted that the Mediation Act will assist in addressing the case backlog in the court system.

“We have situations now where the courts are overburdened, especially with an increase in backlogs at the Supreme Court, which means that people are using, firstly, violence to settle their conflicts,” he said.

“So, interpersonal conflicts and litigation are really two areas that I will be promoting in terms of using mediation to resolve, to reduce them.”

The legislation gives effect to the provisions of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in New York on December 20, 2018.

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