Jamaica-born judge to receive historic New York honour

Jamaica-born retired New York Supreme Court Justice Sam D. Walker is to receive a historic honour when his portrait is unveiled at the Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains, New York, on November 19.

The Westchester County Bar Association will host the ceremony, recognising Walker as the first Black Democratic judge in the county to have his portrait displayed at the courthouse.

Walker, who retired from the Westchester Supreme Court three years ago, told The Gleaner that he regarded the recognition as a reflection of the opportunity he had to make a difference in the lives of people who appeared before him, particularly young people.

“I was given the opportunity to address a number of issues from the bench and I believed that I used that position to positively impact lives, especially that of several young people who came before my court,” he said.

“I saw my role not only to be judge but also be a social worker because many people coming before the courts, especially young people, are affected by social issues that may not be of their own making.”

Walker, who served in New York’s Ninth Judicial District, said he made a deliberate effort to understand the circumstances influencing the behaviour of young men who appeared before him, recognising that many lacked positive role models.

“I worked hard to evaluate, step by step, the factors which may have influence the behaviour of young men coming before the court,” he said.

He added that he sought to use his position to help young people move beyond the circumstances that had brought them before the justice system.

“It is very difficult to remove oneself from the community as you have to understand what is happening,” he told The Gleaner.

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Oliver Mair, congratulated Walker, describing his judicial service as an example of the positive contribution Jamaicans continue to make to the Diaspora.

“His time on the bench was used to influence in a positive manner the lives of many young people who came before him. He acted not merely as a judge but also as a guiding force to many of his young people providing justice with compassion,” Mair said.

He said Walker had made Jamaica proud through his service and commitment to helping others.

SAM WALKER: CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Born: Kingston, Jamaica.

Education: Attended Calabar and Meadowbrook high schools before migrating to the United States in 1970. Studied at Oakwood College in Alabama and graduated from Herbert H. Lehman College, City University of New York, in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.

Early career: Worked as a food technologist at Chesebrough-Pond’s Inc. and later as a patent attorney at General Foods Corporation, where he attained partnership.

Legal training: Enrolled at Howard University School of Law in 1979 and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in 1982. Admitted to the New York State Bar in 1983 and the Patent Bar in 1984.

1988: Appointed associate city court judge in Mount Vernon by then Mayor Ronald Blackwood, a fellow Jamaican.

1994-1995: Appointed to a full-time city court judgeship in 1994 and elected to a 10-year term in 1995.

2002: Elected to the Westchester County Court, becoming the first person of colour elected as a Democrat to a countywide position in the county’s history.

2005-2009: Presided over the Westchester County Integrated Domestic Violence Court.

2006: Elected to the New York State Supreme Court, subsequently serving in its matrimonial and civil divisions.

Bar leadership: Became the first person of colour to serve as president of the Westchester County Bar Association in its then 106-year history. Also served as president of the Westchester Black Bar Association.

Professional service: Served in the New York State Bar Association’s and American Bar Association’s Houses of Delegates, on the board of Westchester Legal Services and the board of visitors of Pace University School of Law.

Community service: Chaired the Ninth Judicial District’s Pro Bono Committee, overseeing initiatives to provide legal assistance to indigent people, including those facing foreclosure.

Youth advocacy: Has engaged young people through schools, churches and community organisations, promoting education, non-violence and avoidance of drug use and criminal activity.