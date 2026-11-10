JCPD disburses $32.9 million in grants to date this fiscal year

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) has disbursed approximately $32.9 million to beneficiaries through its grants programme so far for fiscal year 2026-27.

Manager of Rehabilitation, Transition and Social Services, Deborah Manning, told JIS News that more than 160 individuals have received funding under the initiative to date.

She noted, however, that due to the overwhelming demand for grants, the JCPD was forced to temporarily close the programme on August 3.

“I say temporarily because we are… seeking further partnership… further support. So we are hoping that the situation will change so that more clients will be able to… have access to the programme for their various needs before the end of this financial year,” she said.

“We understand that our clients would be frustrated about this… they are… disappointed that we had to close early. But we just want to ask them to be patient, and we just want to thank them as well for their understanding and to let them know that the JCPD remains committed to facilitating access to rehabilitation and [making] resources available,” Manning added.

The council offers financial assistance to registered persons with disabilities and their caregivers through several grant programmes, including the Economic Empowerment Grant, Assistive Aid Grant, and Rehabilitation Grant.

Manning noted that, despite the programme’s temporary closure, the JCPD will continue processing all applications already received.

“We are currently reviewing others, so that clients… who have already sent in their applications will be able to receive their grant funding, once they are reviewed as being eligible for that,” she stated.

For further information or assistance, persons may contact the JCPD at 876-515-9069 or 876-447-044

- JIS News

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