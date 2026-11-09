No licensed casinos operating in Jamaica, public warned

The Casino Gaming Commission (CGC) is warning the public that no licensed casino is currently operating in Jamaica and that live-dealer table games being offered for money at venues across the island are illegal.

The Commission says games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat, whether offered in bars, lounges, clubs or private rooms, are being operated without a licence and outside the protection of the law.

It says the first licensed casino is not expected to begin operations until next year.

The warning comes as the CGC observes Illegal Gambling Awareness Week from November 9–13, alongside gaming regulators worldwide.

The initiative is organised by the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR), of which the CGC is a member.

CGC Chief Executive Officer Cleveland Allen says players at unlicensed gambling operations have no guarantee that games are fair and no regulator to turn to if something goes wrong.

“When the first licensed casino becomes operational, Jamaicans and foreigners will have the reassurance that when they sit at a table, the game will be fair and there is somewhere to turn if something goes wrong,” Allen said.

“None of these protections exists at an illegal gambling table. These operations answer to no regulator, and it is the players who stand to lose from them,” he added.

Under the Casino Gaming Act, casino gaming may only be conducted under a licence issued by the Commission.

The CGC says it has established the regulatory framework for the industry, which allows casinos to be licensed as part of approved integrated resort developments.

Earlier this year, the Commission approved Jamaica's first Casino Operator's Licence for Adamas Grand Casino Limited.

However, the CGC has clarified that its legislation does not give it the authority to take enforcement action against operators conducting illegal casino-style games. Where such activities come to its attention, it can relay the information to law enforcement.

During the awareness week, the Commission will share information on how to identify illegal casino gaming, the protections offered by licensed operations and how to report suspected illegal activities.

Members of the public can access information and submit complaints through the Commission's website at cgc.gov.jm.

The awareness activities follow the CGC's participation in the IAGR Annual Conference in Lima, Peru, in late October, where Allen led a panel discussion on designing regulation for newer and smaller jurisdictions.

The four-day conference, held under the theme ‘Steady Hands, Shifting Ground: Advancing Regulation in a Connected World’, brought together gaming regulators to discuss common challenges, including the growth of illegal and unlicensed gambling.

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