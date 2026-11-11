60-y-o Jamaican fugitive captured in Trinidad on Interpol Red Notice

The police in Trinidad are reporting that a 60-year-old Jamaican man who is wanted in his homeland has been arrested and now facing extradition.

The police reported that Dockery Courtney Radcliffe was taken into custody based on an International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Radcliffe is facing charges of robbery with aggravation, rape, grievous sexual assault and abduction in Jamaica, the police in Trinidad reported.

They say the Jamaican man was arrested during an operation conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Criminal Records Office, Immigration Investigations Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Unit between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10.

During the operation, the officers proceeded to a location along Cumuto Road, Barrackpore, where the Jamaican man was located and arrested.

He remains in police custody and will be further processed by the Immigration Enforcement Unit pending extradition.

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