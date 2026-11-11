Adolescents take the lead in championing mental health and well-being

More than 150 adolescents and stakeholders from 12 schools in St Catherine gathered at Dinthill Technical High School on October 22 to highlight the importance of youth voices in shaping mental health policies and creating safer, more supportive environments for young people.

Held under the theme ‘Nothing About Us Without Us: Power, Voice, and Health Equity for All Adolescents’, the Adolescent Week mini-symposium placed young people at the centre of conversations about their mental health, well-being and the challenges affecting their lives.

The event marked the culmination of the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) multi-country project, ‘Empowering Adolescents to Lead Change Using Health Data’, implemented in Jamaica by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).

Organised by the MOHW and PAHO/WHO, with support from The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the initiative sought to translate adolescent health data and lived experiences into practical interventions to improve young people’s well-being.

The project drew on findings from the 2023 Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS) conducted in St Catherine, alongside consultations with adolescents, parents, teachers, guidance counsellors and policymakers. The findings helped shape interventions focused on mental health, nutrition, and the development of more supportive school environments.

The symposium provided an opportunity for adolescents to deepen their understanding of mental health, share their experiences, and explore practical ways of managing emotional and social challenges.

Through interactive sessions, participants examined stress management, positive self-talk and mental health awareness, while being encouraged to recognise the importance of self-care and seeking help when needed.

One of the activities involved creating ‘Kind Walls’, which encouraged students to practise self-compassion and offer positive messages of support to their peers. Participants also received a My Stress & Self-Talk Toolkit, containing practical coping strategies and information about youth-friendly support services.

These included the U Matter Youth Chat, the MOHW Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Helpline, and SafeSpot Jamaica, giving adolescents information about where they can turn when they need guidance or emotional support.

IMPORTANT FEATURE

Creativity was another important feature of the symposium, with a mental health jingle competition and art exhibition providing students with platforms to communicate their perspectives on resilience, self-worth and emotional well-being.

Students from Greater Portmore High School won the jingle competition with their original entry, Swim, Nuh Badda Drown, which promoted healthy coping strategies, seeking help, and supporting peers who may be experiencing emotional difficulties.

The art exhibition featured 10 paintings from four schools, each reflecting different aspects of adolescent mental health and the importance of building confidence and supportive relationships.

Tiana Foster of St Catherine High School captured first place with her painting, Learning to See My Worth, which depicted an adolescent overcoming self-doubt and embracing self-confidence.

Other awardees were Jayla Thomas of Tacius Golding High School, who placed second with Man of Heavy Load; Elijah Stephens of Ascot High School, who secured third place with The Power of Peer Support; and Amelia Green of McGrath High School, whose painting, Bursting Emotions, received the People’s Choice Award.

Students also welcomed the prizes presented, which included art supplies and electronic devices, recognising their creativity and participation.

Feedback from participants and stakeholders reflected appreciation for the educational sessions and creative activities, particularly the opportunity for young people to engage in conversations about issues that directly affect their lives.

The symposium also reinforced the importance of moving beyond simply consulting adolescents to actively involving them in identifying challenges, proposing solutions and influencing decisions about their health and well-being.

As the global community marks the 10th anniversary of International Adolescent Health Week, the event underscored the need for sustained investment in adolescent participation and youth-friendly support systems.

By using health data alongside the experiences and perspectives of young people, Jamaica is strengthening efforts to create environments where adolescents feel heard, supported and empowered to make informed decisions about their health.

Ultimately, the message of ‘Nothing About Us Without Us’ is that adolescents must be recognised not merely as beneficiaries of health programmes, but as partners in shaping policies, services and healthier futures for themselves and their communities.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com