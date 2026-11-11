Breaking barriers at sea - Jamaica-born Carnival executive Marie McKenzie honoured for 30 years of cruise industry leadership

WESTERN BUREAU:

Kingston-born Marie McKenzie, who left Jamaica in 1988 after completing sixth form at Immaculate Conception High School, has been honoured for three decades of leadership in the global cruise industry.

McKenzie, who made history as the first woman and Caribbean national to chair a key Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association committee, received the prestigious Anchor Award at the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation’s (ACMF) ninth annual gala at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, on November 5.

The daughter of Olive Grant, who operated the canteen at the Bank of Jamaica for many years, and Delroy McKenzie, a chemist who worked with Cremo, the younger McKenzie grew up in Kingston before leaving the island to pursue opportunities overseas.

Nearly four decades later, she occupies one of the most influential positions in the Caribbean cruise industry, overseeing Carnival Corporation’s relationships with governments, regional organisations, port partners and communities across more than 40 ports visited regularly by its cruise lines.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who delivered the keynote address, singled out McKenzie’s contribution to creating opportunities for young Caribbean maritime professionals.

He highlighted her recent involvement in facilitating firsthand cruise industry exposure for more than 100 Caribbean Maritime University participants, including 20 cadets, aboard the Carnival Dream in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“Her willingness to open doors for cadets gives practical meaning to the opportunities we are discussing tonight,” Holness said.

McKenzie, who joined Carnival Corporation in 1996, has become an influential figure in the Caribbean cruise industry, managing relationships with governments, regional organisations, port operators and communities across more than 40 ports regularly visited by the company’s cruise lines.

Her responsibilities include destination development, infrastructure and identifying economic opportunities for Caribbean communities.

Throughout her career, she has held senior positions in financial planning, global destination development, sourcing and operations.

She also broke barriers when she became the first woman and first Caribbean national to chair the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s Operations Committee.

Accepting the award, McKenzie credited the colleagues, government representatives and Caribbean communities with whom she has worked throughout her career.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation,” she said. “Throughout my career, I have been blessed to work alongside dedicated colleagues, government leaders, port partners and communities across the Caribbean.”

However, it was her message about access to opportunities that captured the significance of the occasion.

“Talent is everywhere, opportunity is not. Our responsibility in this room and beyond is to help close that gap,” McKenzie declared.

ACMF president and executive director Geneive Brown Metzger described McKenzie as an important link between the cruise industry and the Caribbean communities it serves.

“Marie McKenzie has been an indispensable bridge between the cruise industry and the Caribbean communities it touches,” Brown Metzger said. “Her career is a blueprint for regional maritime professionals.”

McKenzie holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Howard University and a master’s degree in international business from Florida International University.

The gala, held under the theme ‘Caribbean Maritime Professionals: The Backyard Advantage’, also honoured Richard Scheff, senior partner at Faegre Drinker.

Proceeds support scholarships and grants for Caribbean students pursuing careers in marine engineering, navigation, logistics and port management.

To date, the foundation has invested more than US$3 million in over 600 scholarships and grants, helping to prepare the next generation of maritime professionals.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com