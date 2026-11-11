Immaculate student elected Kingston’s youth mayor

Immaculate Conception High School student Dejohnay Muschette has been elected Youth Mayor of Kingston, following the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) Junior Council elections on Friday.

Muschette, an Upper Sixth Form student, will lead the 2026-2027 Junior Council, representing the interests of young people across Kingston and St Andrew and championing greater youth participation in local governance and community development.

In her first remarks following the election, Muschette expressed gratitude to those who supported her, while pledging to foster teamwork and lasting relationships among members of the council.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to each and every one of you for your support, your confidence and the votes you have entrusted to me. I do not take your trust lightly, and I want you to know that I genuinely look forward to serving alongside you,” she said.

She said she hoped the council’s tenure would be marked not only by the projects undertaken and resolutions passed, but also by the relationships and shared experiences developed among its members.

“There will undoubtedly be challenges along the way, but I hope we approach them together, support one another and remember that we are all working towards a common purpose,” Muschette said, adding that she wanted to create an environment where members could “laugh together, learn together, disagree respectfully and, most importantly, grow together”.

The annual Junior Council Forum, held under the national theme Local Government: Your Voice, Your Community, provides high school students with practical exposure to local governance, project management and the development of resolutions addressing municipal challenges.

Kingston Mayor Andrew Swaby congratulated Muschette and the newly elected council members, including Deputy Youth Mayor Micah J. Robinson and Youth Chief Executive Officer Anna-Lica Hylton.

Swaby said the elections came at an important time as the country observes Local Government Month, noting that the Junior Council provides young people with an opportunity to influence discussions and decisions affecting their communities.

He urged the new council members to approach their responsibilities with vision, integrity and a commitment to developing other young leaders.

“The discussions and conversations do not end with today’s election. In fact, this is where your transformative work begins,” he said.

“My charge to you today is to step boldly into your roles: lead from the front, lead with clear vision and integrity, and lead in a way that inspires and creates more leaders.”

The KSAMC said it would continue to support the development of young civic leaders through mentorship, practical governance experience and opportunities to engage in local decision-making throughout the council’s 2026-2027 tenure.