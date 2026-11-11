Maintenance worker at St Ann resort charged for allegedly spending over US$6,000 from stolen credit card

A man employed as a maintenance worker at a resort in St Ann has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing a credit card belonging to a senior executive and spending more than US$6,000.

Derval Brown, 32, of Exchange in Ocho Rios, is charged with engaging in a transaction involving criminal property, simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.

Brown was offered $500,000 station bail.

The police report that between Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4, Brown allegedly gained access to a credit card belonging to a senior executive of the resort.

It is further alleged that he executed a series of unauthorised transactions totalling US$6,449.33.

The police say the executive discovered the alleged fraudulent charges, alerted his financial institution and reported the incident to the police.

Following an investigation, Brown was taken into custody on Monday, November 9, and charged on Tuesday, November 10, after undergoing a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

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