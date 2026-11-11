York Castle gifts Steer Town Academy car for auto mechanics training

In a show of solidarity, York Castle High School in Brown’s Town, St Ann, has presented a motor vehicle to the Steer Town Academy to use in its newly introduced auto mechanics class.

The vehicle – a Suzuki all-purpose van (APV) – was delivered to the school recently, much to the delight of Principal Kelly Rowe and the students and staff. It will drive the development of the technical and vocational areas at the school.

“Stewart’s Auto gave us some vehicles, so we gave one to Steer Town Academy,” York Castle High Principal Raymon Treasure explained to The Gleaner.

“We offer motor-vehicle maintenance as a subject, so we have had companies like Massive Auto Parts and Car Sales giving us engines and other parts. In this case, Stewart’s gave us three vehicles – two Suzuki vans and a Mercedes SUV – so when Ms Segre reached out to me to say Steer Town needed some help, ... we gave them one with the understanding that we’re in a position to get more and other things if we need to. So it didn’t hurt us, really, to assist in that way,” he added.

Karlene J. Segre, director of educational services in Region Three, said the education ministry endorsed the move by York Castle, noting it as an example of partnerships in which schools with greater access to resources share those resources along with ideas, knowledge, and skills.

“We welcome efforts that expose all students to similar programmes based on their interests and ambitions. This partnership between the principals of York Castle High and Steer Town Academy is welcomed and supported, and both principals and the teachers involved must be commended,” Segre added.

Meanwhile, Rowe, the principal at Steer Town Academy, said it is the first time they are getting a vehicle since the auto mechanics programme was included in the curriculum in September.

“We’re trying to meet the needs and the interests of the male cohort, and as such, we are trying to use auto mechanics as one of the areas,” she said. “We [also] have other areas such as plumbing, barbering, building construction, woodwork, and so on.”

She said that auto mechanics is being studied by about 100 boys in grades 10 and 12.

“The boys are elated. It is a good move, and we’re also trying to use this to try to increase our enrolment because when others know that these things are being offered here at Steer Town, it might give us a boost,” the principal said.

Rowe added that the institution’s technical and vocational programme may be expanded next year to include mechanical engineering, welding, and other subjects.

“The vehicle will provide our students with invaluable hands-on learning experience, allowing them to develop practical automotive skills and prepare them for future careers in the industry,” Rowe told The Gleaner.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com