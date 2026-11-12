Farm Heights United Basic School reopens hurricane-damaged KG3 classroom

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Farm Heights United Basic School in Farm Heights, St James formally opened its restored KG3 classroom for kindergarten-level students on Wednesday, following the classroom’s extensive repair work to fix damage that it sustained during the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October.

The restored classroom, which serves children advancing from the kindergarten level to primary school level, was sponsored by the Kingston-based law firm DunnCox.

Speaking at yesterday’s handover ceremony, Farm Heights United Basic School’s Principal Kadian Brown said the now-completed work had originally seemed uncertain immediately after the Category 5 hurricane. At that time, the classroom had lost its roof and several books that were in storage, and also suffered a water-damaged floor.

“This occasion is a powerful reminder that with God all things are possible, and that He has a way to place the right people in our path at the right time,” she said. “What was once a damaged classroom has now been restored, bringing renewed hope, excitement, and opportunities for all our little learners.”

DunnCox attorney Paulette Neil explained that the firm came on board to help rebuild the classroom in December 2025, after being contacted and shown images of the hurricane’s devastating impact by philanthropist Janet Richards. She also praised the school’s resilience in providing post-hurricane community support despite being in need itself.

“Based on what was shared with us, we saw a need to act, and partners, associates, and members of staff from Kingston journeyed here to Montego Bay. We offered construction materials and some relief items to address some immediate needs of the community,” said Neil.

“What was noteworthy when we arrived here was that this school was also offering support to the community, providing a hub to facilitate that distribution, although the school itself was in need. To me, that demonstrates the type of resilience that the school has, because you have a need, and yet you are here facilitating and helping other members of the community,” she added.

In the meantime, Romee Gardner, the president of the school’s parent-teacher association, said the collaboration to restore the KG3 classroom will leave a lasting impact on the students.

“Your kindness directly gives our students the tools they need to dream bigger and to work harder. When our kids see people in our community investing in them, it teaches them the power of generosity. Thank you for believing in our school and in our future,” said Gardner.

The Farm Heights United Basic School was originally built in 1972 by former Governor General Sir Howard Cooke. The school’s KG3 classroom is housed in the former main building for the Farm Heights United Church, with which the school is affiliated and whose current main building, next door to the school, remains in need of post-Melissa repair.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com