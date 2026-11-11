Harbour View man held with stolen items after Bull Bay house fire

A 32-year-old labourer has been charged with arson, housebreaking and larceny following a fire at a house in 7 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew, on Monday.

The accused is Teswayne Williams, otherwise called ‘Dogman’, of Everest Drive, Harbour View, Kingston 17.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 7:30 am, the complainant secured his dwelling house and left.

He later received information that the house was on fire and immediately returned home. On arrival, he reportedly found the house engulfed in flames, with several of his belongings scattered in the yard.

While checking the premises, the complainant reportedly encountered Williams wearing clothing he identified as his own and a face mask.

The complainant confronted Williams and managed to remove the mask. Williams reportedly claimed that he was trying to extinguish the fire before leaving the premises as the complainant turned his attention to putting out the blaze.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police, who launched a search for Williams.

He was later apprehended in the area and found in possession of an Apple cellular phone valued at approximately $80,000 and a Bluetooth music box valued at $8,000, both belonging to the complainant.

Williams was formally charged on Tuesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, November 13.

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