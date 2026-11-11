Jamaicans warned against overseas job offers linked to Russia-Ukraine war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is warning Jamaicans to avoid overseas employment offers linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine, amid reports of foreign nationals being recruited through social media advertisements.

In a media advisory issued on Wednesday, the ministry urged Jamaicans to exercise extreme caution when responding to job opportunities advertised through social media, messaging platforms and other online channels, particularly those promising unusually high salaries, travel assistance or expedited immigration arrangements.

The ministry specifically advised nationals against accepting recruitment offers to participate in foreign wars or conflicts.

It said the Government had not received any formal communication regarding the conduct of such recruitment activities in Jamaica and was therefore unable to verify the legitimacy of the reported offers.

However, it noted international media reports of people from various countries being recruited to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war, including allegations of ill-treatment of Africans and people of African descent.

The reports have also highlighted instances of recruits being misled about their duties, experiencing difficulties receiving payments and encountering problems returning to their home countries or travelling elsewhere.

The ministry warned that participation in foreign armed conflicts carries serious risks to personal safety and life, and could expose individuals to legal, immigration and consular complications.

It further cautioned that neither the Jamaican Government nor international humanitarian organisations could guarantee consular or humanitarian assistance, or safe repatriation from active conflict zones.

Jamaicans were also urged to verify the legitimacy of overseas employment offers, recruitment agencies and prospective employers before making travel arrangements or submitting personal documents.

The ministry said particular caution should be exercised where recruiters request passport information, advance payments or signatures on contracts that have not been independently verified or fully understood.

Persons in Jamaica who receive suspicious recruitment offers are encouraged to report them to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Those already overseas who believe they have been misled or coerced into military service, are advised to seek assistance from the nearest Jamaican diplomatic or consular mission, where it is safe to do so.

The public may consult the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's list of licensed employment agencies at www.mlss.gov.jm or contact its Employment Agencies Unit to verify overseas employment opportunities.

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