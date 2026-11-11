Kingston man charged with murdering ‘Bull’

A 20-year-old Kingston man has been charged with murder and four other offences in connection with the fatal shooting of a businessman along East Queen Street, near Maiden Lane, in downtown Kingston, on Saturday, October 31.

The accused is Brandon Dawson of North Street, Kingston 14.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Central Police are that Dawson and other individuals allegedly conspired to murder Akeem Carthy, otherwise called ‘Bull’.

It is further alleged that Dawson, along with three other men travelling on two motorcycles, went to the location where Carthy operated his business.

Dawson reportedly dismounted from one of the motorcycles, brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting Carthy in the head.

Carthy was subsequently pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Dawson was apprehended and reportedly admitted to his involvement in the incident.

He later provided a caution statement to the police in the presence of his attorney.

He was subsequently charged, and a court date is being finalised.

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