News November 12 2026 by Lester Hinds/Gleaner Writer

No reset for Caribbean

Updated 3 hours ago 2 min read

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Donald Tapia, former United States ambassador to Jamaica. Donald Tapia, former United States ambassador to Jamaica. Photo - File

Former United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has described the recent US midterm election results as a vote against President Donald Trump and his policies, rather than the Republican Party. In a wide-ranging telephone interview with The Gleaner, Tapia discussed several issues, including the fate of Kari Lake’s nomination as US ambassador to Jamaica, the need for Jamaica’s political leadership to be bold in its dealings with the US, and the need for comprehensive reform of the US immigration system.

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