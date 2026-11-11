Police corporal pays final instalment in $500,000 assault settlement

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says the final of three instalments under a $500,000 compensation agreement was paid in court on Wednesday, bringing an assault case involving a police corporal to a close.

Corporal Michael Anderson had agreed to pay the restitution to the complainant following a court-appointed mediation in a case arising from an incident at the Spanish Town Police Station lock-up in St Catherine in 2024.

Anderson was charged with assault on March 20, 2026, following an INDECOM investigation and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The charge stemmed from an incident on July 30, 2024, in which the complainant alleged that he was struck in the neck while handcuffed in police custody.

INDECOM said the allegation was corroborated by closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The matter went before the St Catherine Parish Court and was subsequently referred for mediation.

Under an agreement dated July 13, 2026, Anderson agreed to pay the complainant a total of $500,000 in restitution, through three instalments.

Meanwhile, INDECOM disclosed that it now has 76 matters before the courts across a range of offences, following charges arising from its investigations.

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