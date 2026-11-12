Police scrutiny intensifies in Sligoville

Three men were questioned and subsequently released by investigators on Wednesday as the police intensified their probe into the deadly operation in Sligoville, St Catherine, during which gunmen shot and injured two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The men were questioned following an early-morning police operation in the Five Miles area of Sligoville, during which two were picked up at their homes. The third, who maintains his innocence, later turned up at the Spanish Town Police Station accompanied by noted Spanish Town clergyman Bishop Rowan Edwards.

A police source told The Gleaner that investigators were searching for two men known by the aliases 'Chemist' and 'Nineball', whom they believe can assist with their investigations.

One of the men questioned, identified as Michael Lawrence, alleged that he has been targeted by the police since the deadly Sligoville incident and now fears for his life.

Lawrence is the common-law spouse of the grandmother of the 10-year-old girl who was shot and injured during the operation.

He alleged that a group of police officers raided his home on the morning of the incident, kicked in his door and threatened to kill him, despite his protests that he knew nothing about any wanted man.

"A bag a police come a mi house the same morning that the operation was going on and kicked my door in and threatened to kill me even when mi tell them sey mi nuh know nothing about wanted man," Lawrence said following his release.

He further alleged that the police returned on Wednesday and took two of his relatives into custody, prompting him to hide to avoid the lawmen.

"I contact my mother who get in touch with Bishop Edwards who falla me to the station," he said.

Lawrence, a construction worker, said his only connection to the Sligoville incident was through his relationship with the grandmother of the 10-year-old girl, whose father was killed during the operation last month.

"I am not a wrongdoer and I want to clear my name and want the police dem to leave me alone," he said.

Edwards confirmed that he accompanied Lawrence to the police station after receiving a call from his mother.

"I was called by his mother to accompany him to the police so he can clear his name. He maintained his innocence, so I was just doing my job," Edwards told The Gleaner.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of Lawrence alleged that police officers searched her house during the operation without producing a warrant.

The woman said she was frightened when the officers arrived and ordered her to put her children outside.

"Dem knock on the door and say police, all mi hear is bam bam bam on the door and dem ask me to put mi pickney dem outside," she said.

"Of course mi frighten. Mi in fear because mi have mi children here, a the first police come knock on my door," she said.

A police source said the men being sought by investigators frequent the area. The police have denied any wrongdoing.

CHILD'S CONDITION

Meanwhile, Andrea Campbell, the grandmother of the 10-year-old girl injured during the operation, said the child has started talking but remains in the intensive care unit.

Campbell said doctors had given the family a preliminary assessment indicating that the child's recovery might be incomplete and that she could be left with a disability.

The latest development comes amid continuing concerns about the circumstances surrounding the deadly police operation and the treatment of residents in the community.

editorial@gleanerjm.com