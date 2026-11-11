St Catherine labourer faces assault, illegal gun possession charges

A 33-year-old labourer has been charged with assault at common law and unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon following an incident in Kingsland District, Kitson Town, St Catherine, earlier this month.

The accused is Davion Guthrie of the community.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:15 pm on Monday, November 2, Guthrie and another man were involved in a dispute during which Guthrie allegedly brandished a firearm and hurled threats at the man.

Fearing for his life, the man reported the incident to the police, prompting an investigation.

Guthrie was subsequently apprehended and charged on Tuesday following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

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