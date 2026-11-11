Thanksgiving service for Lt Stitchie set for Saturday

A thanksgiving service for veteran dancehall artiste Dr Cleve Aman Laing, popularly known as Lt Stitchie, will be held on Saturday, November 14, at the Louise Bennett Garden Theatre at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St Andrew.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am.

A tribute concert will precede the thanksgiving service on Thursday at the New Testament Church of God, 65 Waltham Park Road, St Andrew. The concert is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm.

The veteran entertainer died on September 28 at the Kingston Public Hospital, aged 63, just one day before his 64th birthday. His death came shortly after he was admitted to hospital with a low blood count and received a blood transfusion.

Laing had been battling health complications since suffering a debilitating stroke in September 2024, which followed a severe brain haemorrhage. The stroke left him unable to speak and with limited mobility, and he had been receiving care at a private rehabilitation facility.

A former athlete and schoolteacher, Laing emerged from the Spanish Town sound system scene in the early 1980s and became one of dancehall's most recognisable voices.

He rose to prominence with hits such as ‘Wear Yuh Size’ and ‘Natty Dread’ and signed a recording deal with American record label Atlantic Records in 1988, releasing three albums under the label.

His musical journey took a different direction after a motor vehicle crash in 1997, while travelling to perform at Reggae Sumfest. He subsequently embraced Christianity and transitioned from secular dancehall to gospel reggae.

His first gospel album, ‘To God Be the Glory’, was released in 1999. He went on to earn several accolades, including the Outstanding Male Reggae Vocal Performance award at the Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards in 2002.

In 2012, he received an honorary doctorate from Cornerstone Christian University in Florida.

In 2021, the Jamaican Government awarded Laing with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer for his contribution to music.

He is remembered for his contribution to both dancehall and gospel music.

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