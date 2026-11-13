2027 Rhodes Scholar hopes to transform healthcare through tech

For Somesh Sharma, being named Jamaica’s 2027 Rhodes Scholar is more than a dream fulfilled. It is a chance to turn opportunity into lasting impact and give back to the country that shaped him.

“I am feeling very happy, elated. [I] can’t believe it. I’m very thankful to receive this award. it’s been an incredible journey,” the 22-year-old said after the announcement was made on Thursday at King’s House in St Andrew.

Sharma, who is from Ocho Rios in St Ann, told The Gleaner that although he has been dreaming of being named a Rhodes Scholar, securing one of the world’s most prestigious scholarships, since his preteen years, he never fully believed he would receive the honour.

“It feels very surreal. I am speechless ... . I am very thankful to be here,” he said.

Sharma graduated last week from The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, where he studied medical physics. He was selected from a competitive cohort of seven candidates in what was his first time applying for the scholarship.

Next year, he will attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where he will pursue a Master of Science in medical physics with radiobiology and applied digital health.

“I hope to bring those skill sets back to Jamaica,” he said, noting that he hopes to help bridge technology gaps in the island’s healthcare system and drive innovation in other sectors.

Sharma’s interest in medicine is deeply personal, shaped by watching his grandmother struggle in the aftermath of a heart attack. He has also become increasingly aware of the shortcomings in Jamaica’s healthcare system through conversations with community members and concerns raised by the wider public.

“I think we can have higher- grade technology in our region, and we can also benefit from more of those technologies. Rather than having one machine in one hospital, we’d have multiple so there is no backlog of patients,” he said.

A past student of St Ann’s Bay and York Castle high schools, Sharma said academic excellence has always been a priority, drawing inspiration from his sister, Ritu Sharma.

“She has been a motivation for me. She’s always on top, and I strive to be like that,” he said, adding that his sister was able to complete two bachelor’s degrees in computer engineering and business administration at the same time and is now abroad pursuing further studies.

The civic-minded Sharma noted that he has also created freely available software applications that impact various sectors of Jamaican life.

They include Yaad Bites, an application that connects street-food businesses to customers, including tourists, across the island.

There is also an Outbreak Tracker, a global disease monitoring tool that collects disease data to help Jamaicans in the diaspora keep track of illnesses. This website was created in June and has approximately 5,000 users across 40 countries, he said.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the island last October, Sharma created a community-powered website allowing citizens to log roadblocks and downed utility poles, among other damage.

“When I was younger, persons pushed themselves to help me. I really appreciated that help ... . It’s really motivated me to give back to people, too,” he said, adding that he also spends time volunteering and tutoring in his community.

His parents, Kishin and Poonam Sharma, along with his sister, Ritu, never doubted his ability to succeed, saying his determination and commitment to everything he undertook would ultimately see him achieve his goals.

“From his UWI work to preparing for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, we have seen him work relentlessly to show up for everything with all that he has, and leaving no stone unturned to ensure he puts his best foot forward, always with the thought of wanting to contribute in some way to those around him and our country,” the family said in a statement.

“We are so proud of him and wish him the very best with everything that will come to him in this new and exciting chapter and are so excited for him to succeed. I pray God continues to bless him,” they added.

While also lauding all the candidates for the Rhodes Scholarship, Sharma said he is hoping that his journey will inspire others.

“I am looking forward to coming back to Jamaica after Oxford and contributing to healthcare, society, and, hopefully, motivating other students to be a part of this journey,” he said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com