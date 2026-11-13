China vows to deepen Caribbean ties despite US push for influence

China says it intends to continue with “high-quality” Belt and Road cooperation in the region even as the United States shifts its focus back to the Western Hemisphere, stressing that countries reserve the right to choose their global partners.

Chinese Ambassador Wang Jinfeng, who was speaking to journalists at a media briefing at his residence on Thursday, declined to comment on the North American country’s latest investment of US$340 million in the region but said his government’s partnerships would continue.

“Jamaica and Latin American countries have the right to choose their friends based on their own decision,” the ambassador said.

“So in the face of the changing international landscape and rising uncertainties in the region, China will continue our cooperation with Jamaica and Caribbean countries to carry on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and bring more tangible benefits to Jamaica and the regional people,” he added.

His assertion follows Washington’s announcement of the multimillion-dollar investment and assistance package in October during a US-Caribbean Dialogue.

A Caribbean Investment Summit is expected to be hosted in early 2027 to connect US companies, financiers, and government finance agencies with Caribbean partners to help them close deals in open, competitive markets, the State Department said.

The US said the money is to, among other things, “help Caribbean governments build self-sufficient health workforces by hiring health professionals ethically and transparently, with fair pay going to the workers themselves”.

This followed the decision by several CARICOM nations to end longstanding partnerships with Cuba and its medical brigade – a shift that critics contend was driven by US visa threats.

It also comes amid a shift in Jamaica and several regional countries’ policy towards Cuba as its humanitarian crisis deepens.

CARICOM broke its longstanding tradition of unanimous support for lifting the US embargo on Cuba when Trinidad and Tobago voted against the resolution at the UN General Assembly vote on October 28.

Guyana, Jamaica, and Haiti abstained, while Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and St Lucia were absent.

Seven CARICOM member states – The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname – maintained the bloc’s traditional position and voted in favour of the resolution.

The Jamaican Government has characterised its recent actions towards Cuba not as a complete abandonment of friendship but as a measured policy shift driven by evolving bilateral conditions and broader democratic principles.

However, China has reiterated its position, asserting that the Communist country “stands firmly against the illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law”.

Wang said China rejects attempts by the US to “disrupt and sabotage” China-Cuba cooperation and formally supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and opposing external interference.

“And we will take all necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.

“China will continue to support Cuba’s just efforts for safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and opposing external interference and embargo,” he said.

“During the recent UN vote, we once again urged the US to heed the call for justice from the immediate community, immediately lift its blockades and sanctions against Cuba, and stop all forms of coercion and pressure on Cuba, including through the threat of force,” he added.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com