EXTORTION FEARS WANE - Chinese ambassador reports drop in blackmail, stronger business confidence as Jamaica records crime gains

Wang Jinfeng, China’s ambassador to Jamaica, says the island’s improving crime rate is having a positive impact on the Chinese business community, with reports of declining demands for extortion payments.

Wang made the disclosure during a media briefing at his St Andrew residence on Thursday.

China’s top diplomat said he has noted the decrease since his arrival in Jamaica in August 2025.

“I have met with a lot of Chinese communities, and they are generally satisfied with the security situation in Jamaica,” Wang said.

Jamaica has recorded a significant and sustained downward trend in serious crimes, highlighted by a 21 per cent year-on-year reduction in major crimes and a 23 per cent decline in murders up to November 7.

Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) statistics also indicate a 26 per cent decline in shootings, a 12 per cent decline in rape, a 31 per cent reduction in robbery, and a 13 per cent decrease in break-ins.

The Holness administration and the Police High Command have attributed these historic lows, including the lowest quarterly murder totals in decades, to targeted investments in police resources, technology, infrastructure, and an enhanced security framework.

The ambassador said last week that he visited Christiana in Manchester, where business owners reported feeling safer than in recent years.

“They all say that now, the security situation is becoming better and they are very comfortable doing business in Jamaica,” he said.

“To be frank, they said now, there [is] very little blackmail from the guns. They didn’t have to pay for the protection fee, they told me,” he added.

So far this year, the Manchester Police Division has recorded a 9.7 per cent reduction in murders, a 26.1 per cent fall in shootings, a 45 per cent decline in rape, a 21.7 per cent decline in robberies, and a 61.5 per cent reduction in break-ins. Overall, the parish is seeing a 38 per cent reduction in major crimes.

The ambassador said that he met with Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake and was assured that the JCF would “take all necessary measures to protect the Chinese businessmen and also the Chinese community”.

“I’m sure with the joint efforts from all sides, Jamaica will become more secure, will provide a better business environment, and then they will enhance the confidence of international partners including China.

“I’m sure with the improvement of the security situation, more Chinese investment, more Chinese tourists will come into Jamaica,” the ambassador said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com