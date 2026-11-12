Jamaican fugitive nabbed in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A 60-year-old Jamaican national wanted in connection with several serious offences in Jamaica was arrested in Trinidad and Tobago following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said in a statement on Wednesday that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Criminal Records Office, Immigration Investigations Unit and Anti-Kidnapping Unit conducted an operation between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

During the operation, officers went to a location along Cumuto Road, Barrackpore, where they arrested Dockery Courtney Radcliffe, who was the subject of the Red Notice.

Radcliffe is wanted in Jamaica on charges of robbery with aggravation, rape, grievous sexual assault and abduction.

He remains in police custody and is expected to be processed by the Immigration Enforcement Unit as extradition proceedings are pursued.

An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

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