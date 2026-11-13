JTDA opens nominations for inaugural tech awards

The Jamaica Technology & Digital Alliance (JTDA) has opened nominations for its inaugural awards programme, aimed at recognising individuals and organisations contributing to the development of Jamaica’s technology sector and digital economy.

Nominations for the JTDA Tech Awards Gala 2027 opened on November 5, during Science and Technology Month, and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 6.

Twelve competitive awards are up for grabs, spanning innovation, digital transformation, education, leadership and inclusion. They include Tech Innovation of the Year, Best Export Company, Startup of the Year (Digital/Tech), Young ICT Professional of the Year, and the Women in Tech Leadership Award.

Nominations are free and can be submitted online at jtda.org/nominate. Individuals may nominate themselves or others, while eligible nominees may be individuals, companies or organisations registered in Jamaica, or those whose work is carried out mainly in or for the country.

Each nominee may be entered in up to three categories. Where an individual or organisation is nominated by someone else, the JTDA will contact the nominee by email to obtain acceptance. Only accepted nominations will proceed to the judging stage.

JTDA President Raquel Seville said the awards would provide national recognition for technology professionals and businesses whose contributions often go unnoticed.

“Our technology companies and practitioners often work behind the scenes supporting the very backbone of organisations across the island. They are protecting infrastructure, building products, exporting services and training talent at a level that deserves national recognition,” she said.

“The JTDA Tech Awards Gala 2027 gives that work a fair, independent stage, and we encourage everyone to nominate the people and organisations moving our digital economy forward.”

Entries will be assessed by an independent judging panel against five criteria: impact, innovation, scale, sustainability and contribution to Jamaica’s digital ecosystem. Each criterion will be scored on a scale of zero to five under the JTDA Awards Judging and Governance Framework.

The finalists are scheduled to be announced on January 12, 2027, with the winners to be revealed at the awards gala in Kingston on Friday, March 5. The event will serve as the closing activity of Caribbean Tech Week.

The 12 award categories are Best Export Company; Tech Innovation of the Year; Public Sector Digital Transformation Award; Private Sector Digital Transformation Award; Tech for Good and Digital Inclusion Award; ICT Educator of the Year; Digital Skills and Workforce Development Champion; ICT Professional of the Year; Startup of the Year (Digital/Tech); Young ICT Professional of the Year; Student Innovator Award; and Women in Tech Leadership Award.

The JTDA Honours, JTDA President’s Awards and JTDA Member’s Choice Award will be presented separately and will not be open to public nominations.

The full rules of entry, including eligibility requirements, qualifying periods and conflict-of-interest provisions, are available at jtda.org/nominate.