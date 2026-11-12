Major crimes down 16.5 per cent in Clarendon

The Clarendon Police Division has recorded a 16.5 per cent reduction in major crimes since the start of the year, with 228 serious offences reported between January 1 and November 7, compared to 273 during the corresponding period in 2025.

The latest statistics, presented by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Junior Smith at this month's sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, also show declines in murders and shootings. However, the police have cautioned against viewing the downward trend as an indication that the parish is beyond the reach of violent crime.

Smith disclosed that murders trended down from 35 during the corresponding period last year to 30 this year, a reduction of five, or 14 per cent. Shootings also declined from 36 to 28, representing eight fewer incidents, or 22.2 per cent.

Despite the improvement in the figures, Smith described the peace prevailing in communities across the parish as fragile, pointing to the November 2 gun attack in Scotts Pass, which claimed the life of 73-year-old Rainford Bailey and left two other people nursing gunshot wounds.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 7:00 pm at a local shop, prompted the imposition of a curfew in the Scotts Pass and Berrydale communities.

"The peace that we are enjoying within our communities is very delicate, because we have criminal elements in our society who are hell-bent on creating chaos in our communities," Smith said.

He appealed to elected representatives and residents to support the police in their efforts to curb serious and violent crime.

Meanwhile, with the Yuletide season approaching, Smith signalled an intensification of road-policing exercises, and other security operations, urging motorists to exercise patience as officers increase their presence across the parish.

He said the police would maintain a strong presence in commercial areas, particularly May Pen, the parish capital, to keep pedestrian thoroughfares clear and manage the anticipated increase in foot and vehicular traffic ahead of Christmas and Grand Market.

He acknowledged that the heightened activity would inevitably result in some delays but said efforts would be made to minimise the inconvenience to law-abiding motorists.

"While we conduct our road-policing activities, we ask the motoring public to bear with us. These activities may cause some delays, but we try as much as possible not to negatively affect law-abiding citizens," he said.

Smith explained that the operations were also intended to intercept individuals using the parish's roadways to facilitate criminal activity.

“We will increase our boots on the ground and intensify our operational activities around this time of the year," he added.

- Olivia Brown

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