MoBay roads to clear - Major works targeted for completion ahead of Christmas rush

WESTERN BUREAU:

The ongoing roadworks in sections of Montego Bay, St James, which have been causing traffic congestion, are slated for completion by the beginning of December, paving the way for smoother traffic flow ahead of the usually busy Christmas season.

Speaking during yesterday’s monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC), Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon said the corporation’s Local Area Traffic Management Committee will publish a weekly bulletin to inform residents of changes resulting from the road projects and related traffic adjustments.

“Widening works at the Blue Diamond intersection [in Ironshore] will wrap up by the end of November. Road works around the Catherine Hall stadium will be completed by early December,” said Vernon. “Along the Elegant Corridor, VINCI Construction will progressively reduce its construction footprint and position barriers as close to the roadway verge as safely possible during the Christmas period to maximise available carriageway width and improve traffic flow.

“Additionally, West Green Avenue will remain fully open throughout the holiday season,” he added.

VINCI Construction is undertaking work on the ongoing US$425-million Western Water Resilience Project, which is focused on replacing and rehabilitating the ageing pipes that carry water across Jamaica’s north-western corridor.

“We recognise that the next several months will require patience, partnerships, and flexibility from everyone who uses our road network,” he continued. “While temporary inconvenience is unavoidable during projects of this scale, these investments will deliver lasting benefits in water security, transportation resilience, public safety, and economic growth.”

According to Vernon, Montego Bay’s traffic management plan relies on accountability from contractors involved in the various road-related projects in and around the western city, as well as the restoration of road capacity, aggressive road maintenance and coordinated enforcement.

He also advised residents to plan their routes in and out of Montego Bay throughout December to avoid bottlenecks that could result in prolonged delays.

“As we approach the Christmas shopping rush and the winter tourist season, we are asking for the public’s partnership. Please plan your journeys early and allow for additional travel time during weekday peak periods, particularly when traveling to Sangster International Airport, the Freeport area, other commercial centres, and major event venues. Also, obey the traffic wardens, police officers, and road signs.”

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Eron Samuels, commanding officer for the St James Police Division, said that although his division is being kept busy managing traffic across the parish, his officers stand ready to uphold law and order during the Christmas period.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com